John Spencer - Urban Warfare

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Robin Bury
Jul 4

John. I greatly admire your country now in a sad decline. But the country that gave USA its values and beliefs is Britain a believer in human rights and law and order which your present government is shamefully ignoring. It should be strong in removing the male nasty theocracy in Iran once and for all with Israel.

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