John Spencer - War Scholar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Bury's avatar
Robin Bury
Oct 1

Wonderful John .What an incredible man. So good of you to tell us what happened

Reply
Share
james rose's avatar
james rose
Oct 2

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own, but should be everyone's.

In the current day, the "litmus test" is a popular social mechanism. This article states a valuable one: do you value life, or do you devalue life.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Spencer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture