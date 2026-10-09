Yesterday, on the third anniversary of the horrific Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, I joined over 75 U.S. Military General Officers to reject the claim that Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

“Israel has not committed genocide but rather set a high bar for how to conduct urban warfare against an enemy who will stop at nothing, including the death of its own civilians.

We call on those concerned with this issue to carefully assess the facts related to the Gaza campaign, insist on faithful application of the Genocide Convention, and reject factually and legally dubious accusations against Israel. Failure to do so incentivizes future adversaries to deliberately endanger civilians and then exploit civilian suffering to portray lawful operations as genocide, weaken public support, and divide our alliances.

The precedent established today regarding Israel will shape the conditions under which American forces fight tomorrow. Protecting civilians and preserving the ability of our nation to defend itself requires us to defend the truth when the laws of war are being distorted to make false charges of genocide.”

Read the full letter and list of signatures: https://jinsa.org/open-letter-from-military-professionals-refuting-genocide-allegations-against-israel/