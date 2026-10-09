John Spencer - War Scholar

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
Oct 15

John, thank you for your professional input on this news item.

Sadly the world is not prepared to listen to the truth. With mainstream media outlets parroting the ‘genocidal claim’, it shows how inverted news and morality has become.

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Robin Bury's avatar
Robin Bury
6d

So true. Thanks for your brilliant exposure of Hamas propaganda

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