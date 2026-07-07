China’s vast “Underground Great Wall,” North Korea’s extensive military tunnel networks, Iran’s hardened underground missile and nuclear complexes, Hezbollah’s fortified infrastructure in southern Lebanon, and Hamas’s sprawling tunnel system beneath Gaza all point to the same conclusion: the underground is becoming one of the defining battlefields of modern war. Yet despite this growing trend, subterranean warfare remains one of the least understood areas of military operations. In this long-form podcast, I sit down with Asher Katz, former member of the Israel Defense Forces’ elite Yahalom engineering unit and co-founder of Traysar, and Greg Johnson, Principal Engineer at Traysar Industries, whose engineering background includes SpaceX and The Boring Company, to discuss why militaries must fundamentally rethink how they approach this domain.

Our discussion begins with the fundamentals of underground warfare before expanding into a broader concept Asher calls “Subterra,” the idea that the underground should be viewed as its own domain of warfare alongside land, sea, air, space, and cyber. We examine why operating below the surface is fundamentally different from fighting above it, the unique physiological, tactical, and engineering challenges of subterranean operations, and how adversaries increasingly use underground infrastructure to offset Western military advantages and prolong conflict.

Drawing on lessons from Israel’s experience in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as advances in civilian tunneling, mining, and engineering, we explore tunnel detection and mapping, robotic systems, rapid excavation, underground mobility, communications, and the challenge of defeating hardened underground facilities. We also discuss why the greatest gap is not technology alone, but expertise, and why understanding the underground may become one of the defining military challenges of the twenty-first century.