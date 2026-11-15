“The Evil of NAZA,” my analysis of the outrageous claims and inferences pushed in the documentary Naza in Commentary Magazine’s December 2026 issue. I try not to be surprised by the misinformation and disinformation that have been pushed about Israel’s operations in Gaza, but this film goes beyond anything I’ve seen yet. It tries to take good military practices and uses psychological tactics to convince a naive viewer that they are bad. Actually, the film barely touches on collateral damage and artificial intelligence, using those as launching points to demonize all IDF soldiers, the Israeli government, and all Israeli citizens with accusations of colonization, apartheid, genocide, and more. It directly calls Israeli citizens the new version of Germans during Nazi operations.

Read my article about the film here: https://www.commentary.org/articles/john-spencer/naza-sensationalist-documentary/