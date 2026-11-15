John Spencer - War Scholar

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Robin Bury's avatar
Robin Bury
14h

Many thanks John. Disgraceful film

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Sebastian Sullivan's avatar
Sebastian Sullivan
14h

Excellent analysis and clear reasonable rebuttal of the NAZA misinformation and dangerous conclusions drawn by two young Israelis determined to defame and demonize their own country. Your piece is valuable in dealing with the allegations of genocide against Israel before the ICJ. We will see on November 19 what the ICJ decides in the Gambia v. Myanmar case. The ICJ has been asked by countries opposed to Israel to broaden the interpretation of intent necessary to prove genocide. If the ICJ does so by looking at results of war only in terms of the absolute numbers of civilian casualties without taking into account measures to weigh the value of military targets or minimize such casualties, or does away with “the only reasonable inference test” established in the cases of Bosnia v. Serbia and Croatia v. Serbia, then Israel may be found guilty of genocide.

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