“The Evil of NAZA,” my analysis of the outrageous claims and inferences pushed in the documentary Naza in Commentary Magazine’s December 2026 issue. I try not to be surprised by the misinformation and disinformation that have been pushed about Israel’s operations in Gaza, but this film goes beyond anything I’ve seen yet. It tries to take good military practices and uses psychological tactics to convince a naive viewer that they are bad. Actually, the film barely touches on collateral damage and artificial intelligence, using those as launching points to demonize all IDF soldiers, the Israeli government, and all Israeli citizens with accusations of colonization, apartheid, genocide, and more. It directly calls Israeli citizens the new version of Germans during Nazi operations.
Read my article about the film here: https://www.commentary.org/articles/john-spencer/naza-sensationalist-documentary/
Many thanks John. Disgraceful film
Excellent analysis and clear reasonable rebuttal of the NAZA misinformation and dangerous conclusions drawn by two young Israelis determined to defame and demonize their own country. Your piece is valuable in dealing with the allegations of genocide against Israel before the ICJ. We will see on November 19 what the ICJ decides in the Gambia v. Myanmar case. The ICJ has been asked by countries opposed to Israel to broaden the interpretation of intent necessary to prove genocide. If the ICJ does so by looking at results of war only in terms of the absolute numbers of civilian casualties without taking into account measures to weigh the value of military targets or minimize such casualties, or does away with “the only reasonable inference test” established in the cases of Bosnia v. Serbia and Croatia v. Serbia, then Israel may be found guilty of genocide.