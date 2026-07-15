John Spencer - Urban Warfare

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Dave S's avatar
Dave S
Jul 15

Brilliant and comprehensive strategy to force the Iranian regime to comply with the will of the United States and what remains of the free world.

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
Jul 16

@John Spencer, thank you for a very insightful list of options.

If I may be so bold as to summarise, the USA needs ‘to keep turning the screw’. However the USA does not have open ended time, so the President’s window ‘to squeeze Iran’s balls’ is finite, as the American electorate will get to vote in November 2028.

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