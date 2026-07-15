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What Options Does the United States Have Left in Iran? Actually, Many.
The war against Iran that began on February 28 was never designed as a regime-change campaign.
Jul 15
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Subterra 101 with Traysar Industries
Digging deep into underground warfare.
Jul 7
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Happy Birthday America.
Jul 4
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Podcast: Underground Warfare Reimagined
For decades, underground warfare was viewed as a niche military problem.
Jul 3
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June 2026
What Does America Get for $3.8 Billion in Israel? And the Way Ahead
I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard the question: Why does the United States give Israel $3.8 billion in military aid?
Jun 12
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May 2026
The Media's Inversion of Hezbollah's War Against Israel.
Today I published my latest article at the MirYam Institute:
May 29
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The Next Domain of Warfare Lies Underground
Palmer Luckey recently went viral arguing that the next domain of warfare will be subterranean.
May 20
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Absurd Claims of Dog Rape and Genocide
I see a correlation between those who believe absurd claims like dogs were trained to rape Palestinians and those who insist Israel committed genocide…
May 17
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What is Strategy in War?
While listening to so called analysis about the war against Iran, I often hear “There is no strategy." “There is tactical success but strategic Defeat…
May 13
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Who Has the Upper Hand in Iran?
One of the strangest habits in modern war analysis is how quickly survival gets confused with victory.
May 10
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A Year After Operation Sindoor, Early Narratives Collapse Under Evidence
One year after the opening strikes of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, the narrative of downed Indian aircraft and early Pakistani achievements still…
May 5
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April 2026
Is Israel Safer Today?
It is hard to call any war’s outcome while it is still happening.
Apr 24
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