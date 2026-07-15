John Spencer - Urban Warfare

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June 2026

May 2026

The Media's Inversion of Hezbollah's War Against Israel.
Today I published my latest article at the MirYam Institute:
  John Spencer
The Next Domain of Warfare Lies Underground
Palmer Luckey recently went viral arguing that the next domain of warfare will be subterranean.
  John Spencer
Absurd Claims of Dog Rape and Genocide
I see a correlation between those who believe absurd claims like dogs were trained to rape Palestinians and those who insist Israel committed genocide…
  John Spencer
What is Strategy in War?
While listening to so called analysis about the war against Iran, I often hear “There is no strategy." “There is tactical success but strategic Defeat…
  John Spencer
Who Has the Upper Hand in Iran?
One of the strangest habits in modern war analysis is how quickly survival gets confused with victory.
  John Spencer
A Year After Operation Sindoor, Early Narratives Collapse Under Evidence
One year after the opening strikes of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, the narrative of downed Indian aircraft and early Pakistani achievements still…
  John Spencer

April 2026

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